Fulham beat Forest with second-half blitz

Nottm Forest 2 Fulham 3 11' Awoniyi 55' Adarabioyo 57' Palhinha 60' Reed 77' O'Brien

Fulham stormed to victory at the City Ground by scoring three goals in the space of less than six minutes.

Trailing to Taiwo Awoniyi’s early opener, the Whites hit back after the interval with goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed.

Lewis O’Brien pulled one back for Nottingham Forest but Fulham held out for a second win in three matches and third in the Premier League this season.







Awoniyi headed the hosts into the lead after a corner had been flicked on by Ryan Yates.

But a Fulham blitz meant they were 3-1 up by the hour mark.

Tosin headed in Willian’s corner and Palhinha brilliantly fired home from near the edge of the penalty area, before Reed scored his first Fulham goal, finishing from close range after being found by Bobby Decordova-Reid’s cross.

O’Brien gave Forest hope by netting after Brennan Johnson’s cross was half-cleared.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Ream, Reed, Palhinha, Pereira (Cairney 83), Willian (James 70), Cordova-Reid (Kebano 89), Mitrovic (Vinicius 89).

Subs not used: Rodak, Duffy, Chalobah, Mbabu, Harris.







