Muniz’s late goal gives Fulham victory at Newcastle

Newcastle 1 Fulham 2 37' Murphy 61' Jimenez 82' Muniz

Rodrigo Muniz’s late goal gave Fulham victory at St James’ Park.

The Whites, trailing to Jacob Murphy’s opener, hit back in the second half and Raul Jimenez equalised before Muniz struck.

After Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali had rattled the bar with a long-range strike, Murphy fired in the opener after Calvin Bassey was unable to cut out Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Fulham were excellent after the interval and deservedly drew level when Adama Traore found Antonee Robinson, who teed up Jimenez whose shot took a deflection off Murphy to wrongfoot keeper Martin Dubravka.

The Magpies then threatened and Alexander Isak curled an effort against the woodwork on 76 minutes.

But Fulham came on stroing again – and substitute Muniz tucked away Andreas Periera’s free-kick.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Traore (Diop 88), Smith Rowe (Pereira 72) Iwobi (Sessegnon 78), Jimenez (Muniz 72).







