New Fulham boss, new approach to signings?
With Alvaro Arbeloa installed at Fulham, will a new head coach also lead to a new approach to signings?
The club often did business late in transfer windows under Marco Silva, and many would like to see that change.
Jack Kelly is joined by fellow Fulham-supporting journalists Jon Harland and Joseph Gunning to discuss Arbeloa’s arrival, Fulham’s prospects for next season – and plenty more.
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