Natural leader targeting England call-up – the lowdown on Fulham new boy Tosin

Fulham’s new signing Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Adarabioyo – Tosin to me and you – was born to Nigerian parents in Manchester. He has repeatedly turned down Nigeria in the hope of a full England cap after appearances at every national-team level from Under-16 to Under-19.

“We have approached Tosin several times to play for Nigeria, but I think he is very committed to his England experience now,” says Team Nigeria UK chief David Doherty.







Until he gets that call from Gareth Southgate, Nigeria can still hope for a change of heart of course.

Leader material

At the start of the 2015-16 season Adarabioyo was called to a meeting with Manchester City Under-18s coach Jason Wilcox.

He handed the then-16-year-old the team captaincy.

“I really wanted it,” said the defender. “I think I am a leader anyway so it is just part of me really.”

Fast forward a couple of years to his start with the Man City U18s.

“At the start I wasn’t playing so well, but I think I have started to play very well and started to lead the team as I am captain, so my relationship skills have got a lot better.”

Favourite player?

“I love his aggression and his dominance when he’s playing,” Adarabioyo once said.

“It just shows how he works every day and it shows that I have to work the same as he does to get to the level he is at now – and hopefully be better than him!”

Who was he talking about?

Belgium and City legend Vincent Kompany.

He already has previous with Fulham

He should know something about some of his new team-mates already.

Adarabioyo played 35 times for Blackburn last season, and was on the end of two defeats from the Whites: the opening-day 2-0 reverse at the Cottage, and again when Fulham won 1-0 at Ewood Park on February 8.

He will be the tallest player in his new team by an inch.

At 6ft 5ins tall, he is just a smidge taller than keeper Marek Rodak.







