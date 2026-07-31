Mullins leaves Fulham to become Newport boss

Fulham Under-21 head coach Hayden Mullins has left the club to take over as manager of League Two side Newport County.

The 47-year-old former West Ham and Crystal Palace midfielder departs after three years in charge of the Whites’ development squad.

Mullins enjoyed notable success during his spell with the club, guiding Fulham Under-21s to Premier League Cup silverware in 2024 following a resounding 4-0 victory against Tottenham in the final.

The move sees Mullins return to senior management following previous managerial stints at Watford, Colchester United, and the Turks and Caicos Islands national team.