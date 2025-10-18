More injury worries for Fulham after defeat against Arsenal

Fulham have more injury worries following a 1-0 defeat at home against Arsenal.

Joachim Andersen and Tom Cairney went off during the game at Craven Cottage, where the Whites were without the likes of Sasa Lukic, Antonee Robinson, Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze.

Andersen picked up a hamstring injury and will be assessed, while Cairney struggled with a back problem before being substituted but does not appear to have suffered a serious injury.

Whites boss Marco Silva explained: “We have to wait. Joachim has a hamstring injury. He felt something.

“Now it’s just for us a matter of time to know if he’s something more serious or a minor injury.

“That is really what will come in the next few hours, or a few days after the exams, because that is a muscle injury.

“Tom Cairney felt something in his back. He felt it when he jumped for one ball.

“It doesn’t look so serious, it’s a different one, it was a knock there, he was not feeling good. I think that next week is going to be (back).”

Fulham caused the Premier League leaders problems but Leandro Trossard’s second-half goal secured a hard-fought victory for Arsenal.

“Arsenal are in a great moment and they are a tough side to play against, but until they scored there was nothing really special from them,” said Silva.