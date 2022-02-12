Mitrovic strikes again as Fulham win at Hull

Hull 0 Fulham 1 57' Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 31st league goal of the season took Championship leaders Fulham a step closer to a return to the top flight.

Hull caused the Whites some problems and on-loan Brentford striker Marcus Forss missed a good chance for them in the first half.

But Fulham took control when Neco Williams did superbly on the flank and crossed for Mitrovic to head home.

It meant Mitrovic equalled the record Championship goal tally for a season set by Brentford’s Ivan Toney last year.

The win put Fulham 11 points clear of third-placed Blackburn.







