Mitrovic strikes again as Fulham beat Brighton

Fulham 2 Brighton 1

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s sixth goal of the season helped Fulham secure another impressive win.

Mitrovic’s opener, plus an own goal by Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, was enough to move the Whites up to sixth place in the Premier League. Alexis MacAllister netted a consolation penalty for the visitors in a feisty clash.

Brighton – who were aiming to go top of the Premier League with a win – had been kept quiet for much of the first half. However, for all their possession, there was otherwise little incision from Marco Silva’s men, before a much livelier second period.

Fulham made a great start after the break by taking the lead. In the 47th minute, three Brighton defenders failed to clear a low cross from Neeskens Kebano from the left – and Mitrovic was wellplaced to stab the ball home.

Seven minutes later, the Whites doubled their advantage, courtesy of an intervention by Dunk. The luckless Seagulls skipper could only turn a dangerous-looking Kebano cross past keeper Robert Sanchez and into his own net.

But Graham Potter’s side rallied – and they pulled a goal back in 59 minutes with the help of VAR and a penalty. MacAllister fired home the spot kick after Bobby Decordova-Reid was judged to have fouled Pervis Estupinan.

And although Brighton created the occasional scare in the latter stages, Fulham managed to hold on.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Reed (Chalobah 90), Kebano, Ream, Robinson, Pereira (Cairney 77), Decordova-Reid, Palhinha, Mitrovic







