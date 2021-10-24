Mitrovic scores two more as Fulham thrash Forest

Nottm Forest 0 Fulham 4 7' Spence (OG) 58' Mitrovic 61' Kebano 67' Mitrovic (pen)

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham stormed to victory at the City Ground and moved back up to second in the Championship table.

Mitrovic took his goal tally to 15 in 14 matches and Neeskens Kebano also found the net, with the Whites making it 10 goals from three games.

They went in front courtesy of an early own goal by Djed Spence, who touched the ball in after Mitrovic had flicked on Jean Michael Seri’s low corner.







Two Fulham goals in the space of three minutes early in the second half effectively sealed the win.

Mitrovic bundled the ball in after Forest made a mess of trying to clear a free-kick, before Kebano fired home at the near post after a one-two with Harry Wilson.

Mitrovic made it 4-0 with a penalty after Denis Odoi had been brought down by Ryan Yates.

On a fantastic day for Fulham, captain Tom Cairney completed the full 90 minutes following his recent comeback from a long-term knee injury.

And the fit-again Kenny Tete returned to action as a second-half substitute – his first appearance since August.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi (Tete 77), Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Cairney, Kebano (Onomah 71), Wilson, Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic (Muniz 83).

Subs not used: Gazziniga, Hector, Reed, Stansfield.







