Mitrovic makes it 20 as Fulham win again

Peterborough 0 Fulham 1 74' Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 20th Championship goal of the season gave Fulham a sixth consecutive win.

The Whites, 7-0 winners at Blackburn in midweek, found the going tougher this time and Peterborough managed to frustrate them.

But Posh’s resistance was broken with 16 minutes remaining. Neeskens Kebano did superbly on the left and crossed for Mitrovic to head home.

Second-placed Fulham remain two points behind leaders Bournemouth, who won at home to Swansea.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi (Tete 45), Hector, Ream, Robinson, Seri (Cairney 64), Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Wilson, Kebano, Mitrovic (Mawson 90).

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Onomah, Carvalho, Muniz.







