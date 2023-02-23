Mitrovic looks unlikely to return for Fulham against Wolves

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is a major doubt for Friday’s game against Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The Serbia international, 27, missed last week’s 1-0 win over Brighton after suffering a minor hamstring injury during the win over Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.







He has been struggling with ankle and foot problems this season and not scored since netting the winner against Leicester on January 3.

“It will be difficult for him to be ready,” said Whites boss Marco Silva.

“But he will have more time tomorrow so let’s see what the news is then.

“Mitro had a session today, so let’s see a reaction today.”

There are no other injury worries for Fulham, who will move level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle if they beat a Wolves side which lost at home to Bournemouth last week.







