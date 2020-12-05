Fulham are well beaten by Man City

Man City 2 Fulham 0 5' Sterling 26' De Bruyne (pen)

Kevin De Bruyne inspired Manchester City to victory in a one-sided game at the Etihad Stadium.

Fulham, buoyed by their recent win at Leicester, were behind after just five minutes – Raheem Sterling netted before former Chelsea man De Bruyne doubled City’s lead from the penalty spot.







De Bruyne created the opening goal by galloping towards goal and cleverly slipping the ball through to Sterling, who slotted home.

Joachim Andersen, who allowed Sterling to drift away from him for the first goal, brought down Sterling for the penalty which De Bruyne tucked away on 26 minutes.

City’s dominance continued after the interval and the outstanding De Bruyne fired against the bar shortly before being denied by a fine save from Fulham keeper Alphonso Areola.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Decordova-Reid (Kamara 73), Reed (Lemina 68), Anguissa, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek (Cairney 82), Cavaleiro.

Subs not used: Rodak, Mitrovic, Ream, Bryan.







