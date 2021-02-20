Lookman’s goal gives Fulham vital win in battle to stay up

Fulham 1 Sheff Utd 0 61' Lookman

A second-half strike by Ademola Lookman secured a vital victory for Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The winger drilled home on the hour, to finally prise open Sheffield United and help cut the deficit in Whites’ battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Scott Parker’s side, in 18th place, are now three points behind Newcastle United with a game more played.







This was a great opportunity for Fulham to build on their impressive away win at Everton last weekend, before earning a point against Burnley. Much was expected from Parker in the ongoing battle to escape the drop against the Blades, currently at the foot of the table.

The hosts enjoyed an energetic start, pressing back United, but were restricted to a raking, speculative shot by Andre Anguissa which went wide plus a Lookman drive well saved by visiting keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United, to their credit, were defending well and frustrating Fulham for much of the first half.

The Whites, for all their possession, simply lacked the required ingenuity to open up Chris Wilder’s men.

Ivan Cavaleiro, meanwhile, tried an optimistic, fierce angled shot in 36 minutes that sailed inches over the crossbar. Ramsdale did well to hold another shot from range, this time by Harrison Reed.

Fulham maintained the tempo at the start of the second half, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek was denied by the feet of Ramsdale after a neat interchange with Josh Maja. It was, though, still all too scrappy and ponderous from the hosts’ perspective.

Fulham appeared irritated – but they eventually wore down the Blades’ admirable resistance.

He controlled a long Joachim Andersen pass on the left side of the United penalty area, before cutting inside Ethan Ampadu to fire a low shot home. It was his fourth league goal of the season and fully merited.

Fulham: Areola, Robinson, Adarabioyo, Andersen, Aina, Lookman (Decordova-Reid 90), Anguissa, Reed, Loftus-Cheek, Maja (Lemina 86), Cavaleiro (Tete 77)







