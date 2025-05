Long-serving first-team coach Stuart Gray is to leave Fulham.

Gray, 65, will depart after Sunday’s final match of the season, at home to Manchester City.

He has been involved in three Fulham promotions to the Premier League, having worked with Slaviša Jokanović and Scott Parker prior to his role under current boss Marco Silva.

Gray also had a spell as caretaker manager following the sacking of Kit Symons in 2015.