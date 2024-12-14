Late equaliser denies Fulham against 10-man Liverpool

Liverpool 2 Fulham 2 11' Pereira 47' Gakpo 76' Muniz 86' Jota

Diogo Jota’s late equaliser denied Fulham victory at Anfield against 10-man Liverpool.

Andy Robertson was sent off after just 17 minutes – after Andreas Pereira put the Whites in front.

Liverpool recovered to level early in the second half via a brave header by Cody Gakpo, before substitute Rodrigo Muniz forced home a second goal for Fulham.

The visitors, however, were to be denied when Jota netted late on for the draw – an outcome which takes Marco Silva’s men up to ninth in the table.

Fulham took the lead in the 11th minute following a bright start. A sweeping move which began with a pass by Harry Wilson to Antonee Robinson down the left – and the full-back’s cross found Pereira at the far post, where the Brazilian cleverly hooked the ball past keeper Allison Becker.

And to add to Liverpool’s early struggles, they went a player down when Robertson was red-carded.

The Scotland international lost possession in front of the Reds penalty area and subsequently denied the raiding Wilson a scoring opportunity.

The sending-off hampered Arne Slot’s side throughout the first half as Fulham restricted opportunities to a minimum for the hosts.

Liverpool, predictably, came out strongly after the interval and they equalised in the 48th minute.

Picking up possession on the right side of midfield, Mohamed Salah swept in a precise, angled cross, and Gakpo dived to power home a header from two yards out.

Salah flashed a couple of shots wide of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno’s goal as Liverpool appeared more dynamic.

The Whites responded well, though – and they went ahead once more after 76 minutes.

Muniz , who came on for Raul Jimenez, turned the ball into the net following a neat combination between Alex Iwobi and Robinson down the left-hand side.

Former Fulham midfielder Harvey Elliot almost equalised with a bending shot amid frantic attempts by the Reds to score.

Fulham could not hold on – and with five minutes remaining Liverpool equalised for the second time. Substitute Jota turned past Jorge Cuenca before drilling home from just inside the penalty area.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 54), Robinson, Cuenca, Diop, Berge, Lukic, Iwobi, Wilson (Traore 86), Pereira (Smith-Rowe 68), Jimenez (Muniz 68)

Subs not used: Benda, Vinicius, King, Sessegnon, Godo







