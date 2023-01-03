Fulham back up to seventh after beating Leicester

Leicester 0 Fulham 1

Fulham’s excellent season continued with a victory which moved them back up to seventh in the Premier League table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 17th-minute goal gave them the points at the King Power Stadium – their third consecutive win.

Willian’s cross was chested down and fired home by the Serbian striker, who continues to defy the doubters who did not believe he could cut it in the top flight.

Leicester almost grabbed a late equaliser when Youri Tielemans’ strike hit the bar.

Tielemans also set up Ayoze Perez, who failed to hit the target, and Fulham keeper Bernd Leno made a vital save to deny Harvey Barnes.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 66), Pereira (Cairney 59), Willian (Diop 82); Mitrovic.







