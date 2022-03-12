Late Wilson stunner rescues point for Fulham at Barnsley

Barnsley 1 Fulham 1 44' Morris (pen) 86' Wilson

Harry Wilson’s magnificent late equaliser helped leaders Fulham avoid a shock defeat.

Trailing to a highly-contentious penalty on the stroke of half-time, the table-topping Whites looked set to return home empty-handed before Wilson picked the ball up from Tom Cairney in the 86th minute and curled the ball into the top corner.







Barnsley, who’ve spent most of the season in the bottom three, have beaten both QPR and Middlesbrough in recent weeks at home, and looked set to add Fulham to their list of scalps after taking the lead on the stroke of half-time.

In one of the few first half chances, Carlton Morris broke free from Fulham defender Tosin and sprinted into the box where he appeared to slip under pressure from the former Manchester City defender.

But referee Tim Robinson immediately pointed to the spot and Morris duly despatched the spot-kick to put his side in front.

Fulham dominated long periods of the second half but were unable to find a way past a well-drilled Tykes defence before Wilson beat Bradley Collins to grab the equaliser.

The Welsh playmaker should have sealed all three points for Marco Silva’s side deep into stoppage time but he headed over Fabio Carvalho’s cross with the goal at his mercy.

Fulham: Rodak, Robinson, Tosin, Ream, Williams, Reed (Cavaleiro 72), Seri (Cairney 45), Carvalho, Decordova-Reid (Muniz 81), Wilson, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Gazzaniga, Tete, Chalobah, Hector.







