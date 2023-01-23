Kane’s strike gives Spurs victory at Fulham

Fulham 0 Tottenham 1 45' Kane

Harry Kane’s outstanding first-half strike saw Fulham sink to a second successive defeat at Craven Cottage.

Fulham were made to pay for squandering some decent first-half chances, with Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby De Cordova-Reid all going close as the home side dominated the opening 45 minutes of the match.

However, on the stroke of half-time Kane, who had Tottenham’s only other chance of the half when a shot from distance went just over the bar, broke the deadlock with a goal of the highest class to equal Jimmy Greaves’ long-standing club record.







Picking the ball up just outside the Fulham box with his back to goal, the England captain turned Tim Ream with ease and fired the ball into the bottom left corner for his 266th goal in Spurs colours.

Spurs, who came into the game on the back of three successive Premier League defeats, were on the back foot for most of the first half, with Joao Palhinha and Reed dominating in midfield.

With Antonee Robinson and Andreaa Pereira causing problems for the visitors on the flanks, Antonio Conte’s side struggled to get out of their own half in the opening 30 minutes or so and were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when referee Paul Tierney only booked Son Heung-Min for reckless tackle on Kenny Tete.

Tottenham were much improved in the second half as Fulham failed to match the intensity they showed in the first.

Kane should have doubled his side’s lead and made history for himself after finding space in the box only for Bernd Leno tip over his close-range header.

Substiture Manor Solomon saw a curling effort from outside the box float just wide but Tottenham closed the win out comfortably.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Solomon 80), Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed (Cairney 65), Willian (Vinicius 87), Pereira, De Cordova-Reid (Wilson 87), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, James.







