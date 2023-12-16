Jimenez sent off as Fulham lose at Newcastle

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 57' Miley 64' Almiron 82' Burn

Raul Jimenez was sent off as Fulham were beaten at St James’ Park, where Dan Burn scored against his former club.

Following a VAR check, Whites striker Jimenez was red-carded midway through the first half for a needless jump at Sean Longstaff which was so dangerously high his thigh smashed the Magpies player in the head.

Second-half goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almirón and Burn secured the points for Newcastle.

They inevitably dominated after Jimenez’s dismissal, with Anthony Gordon firing against the underside of the bar, but Fulham managed to get to half-time on level terms.

Keeper Bernd Leno produced saves early in the second half to deny Gordon and then Miley, but the latter eventually broke the deadlock shortly before the hour mark.

Bruno Guimaraes evaded a couple of challenges and when he was eventually tackled by Antonee Robinson, the ball ricocheted to Miley and the teenager fired home.

It was a similar story for the second goal – after Callum Wilson went down under a challenge from Robinson, the ball broke to Almiron, who had a simple finish.

Ex-Fulham defender Burn added a late third by bundling the ball in after his header from Guimaraes’s cross was parried by Leno.

Wilson almost added a fourth when he shot against the post in the final moments.

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Adarabioyo, Diop, Castagne (Muniz 61), Cairney (Lukic 76), Palhinha (Reed 76), Wilson, Pereira (Tete 61), Iwobi (De Cordova-Reid 76), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Rodak, Ballo-Toure, Willian, Vinicius.









