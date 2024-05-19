Jimenez scores twice as Fulham win at Luton

Luton 2-4 Fulham

Raul Jimenez scored twice as Fulham ended their season with a win.

In an entertaining encounter at Kenilworth Road, Adama Traore opened the scoring with a fiercely-struck effort from the edge of the box – the first of three goals in as many minutes at end of the first half.

Carlton Morris equalised with a penalty after Antonee Robinson brought down Chiedozie Ogbene before Jimenez side-footed home after being teed up by Harry Wilson.

Jimenez added his second early in the second half when he headed in a Harrison Reed free-kick but Alfie Doughty kept Luton in the game with a low free-kick that found the bottom corner of Bernd Leno’s net.

Wilson struck the bar with a fine free-kick before he scored the goal his performance deserved with a superb finish to cap off a fine flowing move from the Whites.

The victory ensured a 13th-place finish for Fulham.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson (Ballo-Toure 78); Palhinha (Castagne 91), Reed (Cairney 76); Traore (De Cordova-Reid 91), Wilson, Iwobi; Jimenez (Muniz 90).

Subs not used: Rodak, Broja, Pereira, Willian.







