Jimenez nets late winner for Fulham at West Ham

West Ham 0 Fulham 1

Jimenez (85′)

Raul Jimenez scored a late winner for Fulham at the London Stadium.

The Mexican striker netted his second goal in as many games as Fulham edged a cagey derby to secure a third consecutive Premier League victory.

Harry Wilson provided yet another assist, crossing for Jimenez to head home.

In the first half, Wilson stung the palms of keeper Alphonse Areola with a rasping long-range effort early on, and Jarrod Bowen tested Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal with two efforts, both of which were well saved.

Bowen came close to giving the Hammers the lead in the second half when his close-range effort rolled just wide.

Callum Wilson also missed a chance for West Ham before Jimenez struck to win the points for the Whites.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 82), Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge, Lukic (Diop 87) Wilson, Smith Rowe (Cairney 82), Kevin (King 69), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Lecomte, Reed, Ridgeon, Traore, Kusi-Asare.