Jimenez leaving Fulham and will return to Wolves

Raul Jimenez is to depart Fulham and has agreed a return to Wolves.

The Mexican striker, 35, is leaving Craven Cottage, where his contract expires this summer.

He scored 57 goals in 166 games during a five-year spell at Wolves prior to Fulham signing him from the West Midlands club for £5m in 2023.

Fulham remain in talks with the out-of-contract Harry Wilson, but have confirmed that Jimenez is moving on.

Jimenez scored 28 league goals for the Whites and has become established as a popular figure among fans.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda, whose contract also expires this summer, is leaving Fulham as well, as are Devan Tanton, Bradley De Jesus, Ollie Gofford, Joseph Walters, Tom Wingate, Callum Cliff, Marcell Hall, Ruban Khan, Oliver Mayer, Harley Platel and Quinn Schutter.

Defender Charlie Robinson, who has been forced to retire from playing at the age of 21 because of injury, is to stay with the club in a coaching role.

New contracts have been offered to youngsters Samuel Amissah, Jonathan Esenga, Michael Allen, Chibby Nwoko, Tom Olyott, Jayden Quashie and Olly Sanderson.

And options to extend the contracts of Luke Harris, Farhaan Ali Wahid, Terrell Works and Marco Underwood have been taken up.