Injured Mitrovic to miss Man Utd game

Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Sunday’s game against Manchester United.

Mitrovic missed last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City with a foot injury he has been carrying since September that was sustained when on international duty for Serbia.







“Mitrovic will not play on Sunday,” Silva said.

The Whites will be also without Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete through suspension for the visit of United in addition to long-term absentees Neekskens Kebano and Manor Solomon.







