Fulham v Huddersfield player ratings



Fulham scraped a 3-2 win at home to Huddersfield despite an early three-goal lead. Here’s how we rated the players:

Marek Rodak: 8

Made multiple saves in a busy second half, including two from Grant in two minutes, stopping his free kick and volley. Couldn’t be blamed for the two goals conceded.

Cyrus Christie: 7

Did well to repeatedly find room for crosses, which paid off when Cairney met his pass for Fulham’s second. Booked for a late tackle in a challenging second half.

Michael Hector: 8

Impressive all-round performance despite the goals conceded, often making last-ditch challenges to save the Fulham defence.

Denis Odoi: 6

Left scrambling as Huddersfield got back into the game, but managed to make some important clearances as Fulham saw out the win.

Joe Bryan: 6

Assisted Mitrović with a precise cross for Fulham’s third, but missed a chance to clear as Huddersfield got their first goal back. Showed his fitness to still get forward in the final stages.

Kevin McDonald: 7

Commanding when on the ball with impressive vision, but struggled when the ball broke free in midfield, as for Huddersfield’s second. Booked for a desperate challenge before being replaced for fresher legs.

Tom Cairney: 8

Scored a superb goal for Fulham’s second, controlling and finishing adroitly on the volley with his right. Fed Bryan for Mitrović’s goal and continued to perform admirably before being substituted in the final stages.

Josh Onomah: 7

Connected defence with attack well in Fulham’s outstanding first 30 minutes, impressing with his dribbling. The only midfielder not subbed off, testament to his versatility and energy.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 6

Struggled to get a foothold in the game, misplacing a few passes as the first half unfolded. Replaced early in the second half.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 7

Started on the left wing and put Fulham with ahead with an outstanding control, dribble and finish. But failed to kick on and had a quiet match aside from the goal.

Aleksander Mitrović: 7

Notched another goal on his return from injury, deftly guiding in Bryan’s cross. Battled throughout, full of vigour despite his only recently mended ankle.

Aboubakar Kamara: 7

Brought on after 55 minutes and got the crowd on their feet by chasing down a seemingly lost cause. Snatched at a chance from Mitrović’s flick-on but continued to provide an outlet.

Harry Arter: 6

Made some important challenges after coming on, but couldn’t provide much attacking impetus.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Helped Fulham get on the ball and press more in the final stages, adding a trademark bookable foul for good measure.







