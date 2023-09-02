Haaland scores hat-trick as Man City crush Fulham

Man City 5 Fulham 1

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Fulham were crushed by the champions.

After Julian Alvarez put Manchester City ahead just after the hour mark, Tim Ream levelled almost immediately.

But a controversial goal by former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake put City back in front just before the interval and Haaland finished Fulham off in the second half.

Fulham defended well but were undone when Haaland fired through the legs of Issa Diop and Alverez was on hand to score with a simple first-time finish.

The Whites quickly hit back, with Ream netting from close range after Raul Jimenez’s strike from Harry Wilson’s corner had been parried by keeper Edersen.

When Ake’s header from Phil Foden’s corner went through the legs of team-mate Manuel Akanji and into the net, Fulham furiously argued that Akanji, who was in an offside position, was clearly in keeper Bernd Leno’s line of sight and therefore interfering with play. But the goal was allowed to stand.

Worse followed for the visitors on 58 minutes when Haaland finished emphatically after being set up by Alverez’s flick.

Haaland made it 4-1 from the penalty spot after Alverez had been fouled by Diop.

And he struck again in injury time, this time after being set up by Sergio Gomez.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 73), Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Pereira, Wilson (Traore 81), Cairney (Harris 16), De Cordova-Reid (Willian 73), Jimenez (Muniz 81).

Subs not used: Rodak, Bassey, Vinicius, Francois.







