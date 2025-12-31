Good run has not changed Fulham’s transfer plans – Silva

Fulham’s recent good form has not changed the club’s January transfer plans, Marco Silva has insisted.

Silva’s side have won three Premier League games in a row but he has reiterated the need for more reinforcements.

“The last three results for us, or the last five or six or seven – doesn’t matter – it’s not going to change what we really need,” said the Whites boss.

“As I mentioned probably three or four weeks ago, we know clearly what we need.

“My staff, the board, we all agree what is needed really, and let’s see what we can do.”

Fulham are still missing key players because of injuries and the Africa Cup of Nations.

With four games in the space of 10 days, the squad will be stretched and Silva hopes the club will sign his targets.

He said: “It’s clear what we need and of course the board is trying to get and the club is trying to get the positions that we need to strengthen. Let’s see if we can do it or not.”