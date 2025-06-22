Fulham’s Tete looks set to join Everton

Kenny Tete looks on course to leave Fulham and join Everton.

Tete’s contract expires this summer and the Whites have offered him a new deal.

But Everton have also made an offer and the Dutch right-back, 29, appears to be ready to join the Merseyside club.

Tete has been at Fulham for almost five years, having been signed from Lyon in September 2025.

He has made 109 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals, but looks set to leave on a free transfer.