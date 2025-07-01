Tete signs new Fulham contract

Kenny Tete has signed a new three-year contract with Fulham.

The right-back, 29, had reached the end of his Whites contract and looked set to join Everton.

But Fulham have managed to keep him at Craven Cottage and his deal includes the option of an additional year.

Tete has been at Fulham for almost five years, having been signed from Lyon in September 2020.

He has made 109 league appearances for the club, scoring four goals.