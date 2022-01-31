Fulham’s Sessegnon moves to Plymouth on loan

Fulham full-back Steven Sessegnon has completed a loan switch to League One promotion chasers Plymouth.

Sessegnon has not featured in Marco Silva’s plans this season and spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Bristol City.







Plymouth sit in seventh spot on the League One table, two points outside the play-off places.

On-loan midfielder Domingos Quina has been recalled from his loan spell at Fulham by Watford and set to join Championship strugglers Barnsley until the end of the season.

The former Portugal Under-21 midfielder struggled for game time at Craven Cottage and made just four appearances in all competitions since joining from the Hornets in the summer.







