Fulham’s Robinson ‘getting stronger’ – but no timescale for return

Antonee Robinson is ‘getting better and stronger’ but Fulham are not sure when he will return from a long-term knee injury, Marco Silva says.

The United States international, 28 underwent surgery in the summer and made three league appearances before another injury setback. He has not featured since September.

Whites boss Silva explained: “He’s getting better. I was just speaking with him and he’s getting good feelings. He’s doing individual work on the (training) pitch.

“Nice to see him on the pitch every single day and to do his rehab and to do his individual work there.”

Robinson has been a key player for Fulham and his 10 goal assists last season underlined his importance to the team.

“Nice to see he’s getting more confident, not just about his knee, about the mindset as well and for him to feel the confidence,” Silva said.

“When he’s going to be back, he’s definitely not going to have setbacks again.

“He’s feeling stronger, he’s feeling better. Soon we will probably have more news, but right now we don’t have a timescale.”