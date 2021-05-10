Fulham’s relegation confirmed by loss to Burnley

Fulham 0 Burnley 2 35' Westwood 44' Wood

Fulham will be playing Championship football again next season after dropping out of the Premier League with a whimper at Craven Cottage.

The Whites, who needed to win to have any chance of remaining in the top flight, were blown away in the first half by an impressive Burnley side who led 2-0 at half-time and then closed out the game with ease.

Goals from Ashley Westwood and the in-form Chris Wood put the Clarets in front, with Fulham offering next to nothing in attack to seal their fate in a bitterly disappointing campaign where they have scored just nine goals and won twice at home.







Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola was lucky to stay on the field when he appeared to handle the ball outside the box as he raced to clear from Jay Rodriguez before Andre-Frank Anguissa came closest to scoring for the Whites when he rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box.

The win saw a well-drilled and organised Burnley side confirm their place in the Premier League for sixth successive season.

The hosts by comparison completed the match with six loanees on the field and plenty of questions as they drop into the Championship for the second time in three years.

Fulham: Areola, Robinson, Tosin (Loftus-Cheek 74), Andersen, Tete (Maja 54), Lemina, Zambo Anguissa, Lookman, Decordova-Reid (Onomah 66), Cavaleiro, Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Aina, Carvalho.







