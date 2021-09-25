Fulham’s poor finishing frustrates boss Silva



Marco Silva bemoaned his Fulham side’s profligacy in front of goal after the Whites were pegged back by Bristol City to draw 1-1 at Ashton Gate.

Aleksander Mitrovic’s close-range finish just after half-time put Fulham in front and seemingly on course for a sixth win of the season.

But City, who have not won at home under Nigel Pearson in a run that stretches back to last January, equalised 11 minutes from time through former Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer.







Mitrovic hit the bar three times, twice in the final five minutes, and also somehow blasted wide after being found unmarked in the box by Antonee Robinson’s fine cross late in the game as City held on for a point.

The result means Fulham have won just one of their past four matches and missed the chance to leapfrog second-placed West Brom, who beat QPR on Friday with a late winner, and remain in fourth place in the Championship table.

Silva, who claimed Palmer should have been flagged offside before scoring, said his side need to be better in front of goal having made two changes at half-time following an underwhelming opening 45 minutes with Harrison Reed and Neeskens Kebano replacing Josh Onomah and Nathaniel Chalobah.

“We have to have more quality up front, be more calm,” Silva said.

“In the second half we have to score a second and third goal with the chances that we had.

“Unfortunately for us their goal is a clear offside. It’s difficult for me to understand because it’s clear.

“We made some changes at half-time, there were some improvements in our play and we started creating chances.”

Fulham are back in action at Craven Cottage on Wednesday when they host Swansea City.







