Fulham’s Nsasi joins Stones on loan with Ipswich’s Turner

Fulham’s Eddy Nsasi has joined Wealdstone on loan along with Ipswich’s Steven Turner.

Centre-back Nsasi (pictured), 18, has joined the Stones on an initial month’s loan. He has been with Fulham since the age of eight and signed his first professional contract last year.

Midfielder Turner, 19, is captain of Ipswich’s Under-21 side and has joined on loan until January.