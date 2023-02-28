Fulham’s Kurzawa suffers knee ligament injury

Fulham defender Layvin Kurzawa could be ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during training.

Kurzawa, who was in line to play against Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round tie tonight (Tuesday), posted a picture on Instagram of his left leg in a knee brace and confirmed he had suffered lateral collateral ligament damage.







The 30-year-old is on loan to the Whites from Paris St Germain but the form of Antonee Robinson at right-back has seen him mainly used in the FA Cup where he has scored two goals.







