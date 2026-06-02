Fulham’s five most memorable moments under Silva

Marco Silva’s departure after five years as Fulham boss brings an end to a memorable era for the Whites.

The club returned to the Premier League and have been re-established in the top flight since the Portuguese took over in 2021.

Here are five of the most memorable moments from his tenure…

Championship title clinched in style



Fulham secured the 2022 Championship title in the most emphatic fashion – with a 7-0 dismantling of Luton at Craven Cottage.

Remarkably, it was the third time that season Silva’s side hit seven in a league match, following identical destructions of Blackburn and Reading. The victory also saw Aleksandar Mitrovic score twice to break the modern second-tier goalscoring record, sealing a dominant promotion campaign defined by relentless attacking football. Silva, brought in to take Fulham back to the top flight, had done so brilliantly.

First win over Chelsea since 2006



In January 2023, Silva guided Fulham to their first SW6 derby victory over local rivals Chelsea in nearly 17 years.

Former Blues winger Willian opened the scoring at the Cottage and, after a Kalidou Koulibaly equaliser, Carlos Vinicius headed home a second-half winner to secure a famous 2-1 triumph. The night was made sweeter for the home support when Chelsea debutant Joao Felix was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Kenny Tete.

Back-to-back 5-0 league wins



During a blistering week in December 2023, Silva’s side became the talk of the Premier League by racking up consecutive 5-0 victories within the space of four days.

Nottingham Forest were the first to be dismantled at the Cottage, before West Ham were comprehensively thrashed by the same scoreline just days later. The free-scoring spell perfectly illustrated the devastating fluid attacking style Silva managed to implement in the top flight.

Victory at the Bridge



Silva added another historic derby victory to his resume with a dramatic 2-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day 2024.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the Whites mounted a superb second-half comeback. Harry Wilson’s late equaliser and an added-time winner from Rodrigo Muniz sent the travelling support into raptures, securing a rare away triumph down the road in Chelsea’s own backyard.

Points tally record broken at Brentford



Fulham rewrote the club history books in the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season by securing a 3-2 victory away at Brentford.

A frantic encounter saw Raul Jimenez, Tom Cairney, and Harry Wilson – again – all score. The three points took the Whites to a total of 54 for the campaign, eclipsing the club’s previous best-ever Premier League points tally to cap off a historic season under Silva’s stewardship.