Fulham’s Cairney set for a stint on the sidelines

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney could be sidelined for up to three weeks with an ankle injury.

Cairney sustained the problem late in the second half of the Whites’ 3-2 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup on Wednesday and boss Marco Silva said although the injury is not serious, it is a big blow for his team.







However, midfielder Harrison Reed will be available for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday after suffering from a twisted knee after coming on against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

“Cairney will be unavailable with an ankle injury for around two or three weeks,” Silva said.

“It is a big miss for us, even if he has not been in our starting eleven each week, he has been one of our best and most important players for us this season.

“He has played for us from the start, in the second half, for five minutes, and has been really important for us.

“Wednesday was a good example. He was very good, he looked sharp.

“His fitness is much better this season and he has always had the quality but is being more decisive and arriving in the right spots for us.

“He is a big miss for us.”







