Winger Ollie O’Neill has left Fuham to sign for League One club Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The Ealing-born Republic of Ireland Under-21 international did not make a first-team appearance for the Whites after signing professional terms in 2021, and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the O’s

“It’s a club with a momentum to it over the last 18 months and I thought it would be a great place to come and play,” O’Neill said.