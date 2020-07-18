Fulham win thriller to keep chance of automatic promotion

Fullham 5 Sheff Wed 3 11' Kebano 26' Mitrovic 41' Mitrovic (pen) 49' Nuhiu (pen) 73' Kebano 78' Murphy 89' Nuhiu 90' De Cordova-Reid

Fulham maintained their outside chance of automatic promotion to the Premier League with an entertaining win at Craven Cottage.

The 25 and 26th goals of the season – with one from the penalty spot – for Aleksandar Mitrovic in addition to a double by Neeskens Kebano and a late shot by Bobby Decordova-Reid saw off mid-table Sheffield Wednesday.







Kebano got things off to a great start in the 11th minute. The midfielder controlled a lovely cross-field pass from Michael Hector, before cutting in from the left and drilling home a low shot from 20 yards.

Talisman Mitrovic doubled the lead in 26 minutes. Fastening on to Josh Onomah’s irresistible pass, the Serbian striker composed himself before rifling the ball under Wednesday keeper Joe Wildsmith from a 12-yard angle.

Mitrovic then stepped up five minutes from the break to fire home a penalty after Owls’ defender Dominic Iorfa tripped Kebano just inside the box.

TheWhites possessed enough breathing space – until the visitors pulled a goal back with 49th minutes gone.

Atdhe Nuhiu converted from the spot for the Owls after Fulham keeper Marek Rodak conceded a foul in the six-yard area, but Wednesday failed to capitalise thereafter.

Kebano punished the Yorkshire side further with a 73rd minute clincher – a low effort from a 20 yard free kick, leaving Wildsmith stranded.

With 12 minutes to go, Wednesday netted a fortuitous second when Jacob Murphy’s long-range effort took a deflection, before a nervous finish when Nuhiu drew matters back to 4-3.

Fortunately for Fulham, they added a fifth at the climax with a fierce shot by substitute Decordova-Reid, with the Whites, overall, meriting the points.

Fulham: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Christie, Kebano (Decordova-Reid 78), Johansen (Reed 67) , Arter (Odoi 89), Le Marchand, Mitrovic, Knockaert (Sessignon 89) , Onomah (Cairney 78).

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Odoi, Mawson, McDonald, Bryan, Sessegnon.







