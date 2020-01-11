Fulham star Mitrovic’s injury ‘doesn’t look great’

Ivan Cavaleiro’s stunning winner boosted Fulham’s promotion hopes but the crucial victory at Hull was marred by an injury to Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cavaleiro struck just before the half-hour mark, cutting in from the left and sending a glorious shot into the far corner.

The 1-0 triumph took Scott Parker’s side up to fourth in the Championship table.

However, there is concern for Whites striker Mitrovic, who was stretchered off with 10 minutes remaining with what appears to be a serious ankle injury.

And boss Parker admitted that the initial signs are not good.

“It doesn’t look great at this present moment in time,” Parker said.

“It’s too early to say. We’ll scan him and see where we are, but he’s injured himself pretty badly.

“Lose someone who’s scored 18 goals and it’s never going to be easy.”











