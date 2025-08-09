Fulham win final friendly but Sessegnon suffers injury

Fulham rounded off their pre-season with a 1-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt at Craven Cottage thanks to a stunning goal from Raul Jimenez.

The Mexican scored with a fabulous free-kick from around 30 yards 10 minutes before the break.

On a much less positive note for the Whites, Ryan Sessegnon pulled up midway through the first half and had to be substituted.

Fares Chaibi came close to equalising for the visitors, hitting the post from just outside the box.

There were a number of first-team players missing for Fulham – a behind-closed-doors friendly had already taken place between the two sides earlier in the day.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon (Amissah 22) (Works 89), Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King (Cairney 74), Iwobi, Jimenez