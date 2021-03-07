Fulham win at Anfield to boost survival hopes

Liverpool 0 Fulham 1 45' Lemina

Fulham took a huge step towards Premier League safety with a magnificent win at Anfield.

Mario Lemina scored the winner for the Whites, whose victory left them level on points with fourth-bottom Brighton and just one point behind Newcastle.







Lemina struck after Liverpool failed to deal with Ivan Cavaleiro’s right-wing free-kick just before half-time.

Andy Robertson headed as far as Mohamed Salah on the edge of the penalty area, where Lemina stole the ball from him and fired into the far corner of the net.

The goal was fully deserved as Fulham had been by far the better side, creating a number of openings and causing the hosts major problems.

Defending champions Liverpool, who have now lost six home matches in a row, continued to struggle in the second half.

They did go close to equalising when Sadio Mane’s looping header from Naby Keita cross hit the post.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Tosin, Aina, Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Robinson (82) Cavaleiro (Mitrovic 85), Decordova-Reid, Maja (Loftus-Cheek 67).

Subs not used: Fabri, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Anguissa, Kongolo.







