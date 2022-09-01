Fulham complete signings of Willian and Kurzawa

Fulham have completed the signing of Willian and brought in Paris St-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan.

Former Chelsea star Willian, 34, has been training with the Whites and was keen to return to England following a brief spell with Corinthians in his native Brazil. He has signed a one-year contract at Craven Cottage.

He had seven years at Chelsea before spending a season at Arsenal. He left the north London club by mutual consent last summer.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be back in the Premier League,” he told FFCtv. “Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started.”

Kurzawa, 29, said: “I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”

Fulham are also looking to snap up Leeds’ Dan James and Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius from Benfica.







