Fulham well beaten by Man City despite dream start

Man City 4 Fulham 1 4' Carvalho 6' Gündogan 13' Stones 53' Mahrez (pen) 57' Mahrez

Manchester City came from behind to emphatically end Fulham’s involvement in this season’s FA Cup.

The Championship leaders made the perfect start against the Premier League leaders, with an unchallenged Fabio Carvalho scoring from close range after just four minutes.

But clinical City were level a couple of minutes later and ahead by the 16th-minute mark – Ilkay Guendogan fired in the equaliser after being set up by Riyad Mahrez and John Stones headed home after being found by Kevin de Bruyne.







Two goals in the space of four minutes early in the second half put the tie beyond Fulham.

Mahrez made it 3-1 with a penalty after Joe Bryan had brought down Jack Grealish.

And Mahrez then scored again with a deflected effort after good work by De Bruyne.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Williams, Tosin, Ream, Bryan, Reed (67), Chalobah, Wilson (Cairney 75), Carvalho (Cavaleiro 88), Kebano (Knockaert 67), Mitrovic (Muniz 75).

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Onomah.







