Fulham v Tottenham teams: The line-ups from Craven Cottage, where kick-off is delayed

Antonee Robinson is back after suspension and replaces Layvin Kurzawa at left-back for Fulham for tonight’s game at Craven Cottage, where kick-off has been delayed by 15 minutes.

Problems on the District Line of the London Underground, which many fans use to get to the Cottage, have led to the decision to start the game at 8.15pm.







Robinson’s return is Fulham’s only chaange.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are unchanged.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius.

Tottenham: Lloris; Royal, Dier, Romero, Davies, Hojbjerg, Perisic, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Longlet, Skipp, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Richarlison.







