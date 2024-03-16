Two more goals for Muniz as Fulham crush Spurs

Fulham 3 Tottenham 0 42' Muniz 49' Lukic 61' Muniz

Rodrigo Muniz scored twice and Sasa Lukic got his first goal for Fulham in a thumping derby victory for the Whites.

Muniz’s brace continued the striker’s remarkable form, taking his tally to seven goals in as many matches. It helped secure in-form Fulham’s third win in their past four games – and it was the first time Tottenham have failed to score this season.

The hosts went ahead when Antonee Robinson swung in an excellent cross from the left and Muniz controlled it superbly before finding the far corner.







They doubled their lead early in the second half when a slick move culminated in Alex Iwobu playing the ball to Timothy Castagne, whose cross from the right was kneed into the net by Lukic.

And Muniz struck again just after the hour mark, this time after Tottenham failed to clear a corner.

Calvin Bassey’s close-range effort was pushed onto the post by keeper Guglielmo Vicario and Muniz got in front of Spurs defender Radu Dragusin to poke in the loose ball – picking up a heavy knock in the process.

Fulham thought they had added a fourth when Joao Palhinha fired into the net, but the goal was disallowed because Raul Jimenez was offside.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Tete 81), Bassey, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Pereira (Wilson 72), Palhinha, Lukic (Reed 81), Willian, Iwobi (De Cordova-Reid 81), Muniz (Jimenez 64)

Subs not used: Rodak, Cairney, Traore, Ream.







