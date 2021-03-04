Fulham v Tottenham line-ups: Both sides make three changes

Fulham make three changes for this evening’s derby at Craven Cottage.

Antonee Robinson, Mario Lemina and Ivan Cavaleiro replace Kenny Tete, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bobby Decordova-Reid.







Tottenham also make three changes, with Dele Alli making just his second Premier League start of the season.

Matt Doherty and Ben Davies also come in for Spurs, with Serge Aurier, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura dropping out.

Fulham: Areola, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Cavaleiro, Reed, Lemina, Robinson, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman, Maja.

Subs: Fabri, Tete, Mitrovic, Ream, Decordova-Reid, Bryan, Onomah, Anguissa, Kongolo.

Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Reguilon, Winks, Lamela, Dier, Sissoko, Tanganga, Moura, Vinicius.







