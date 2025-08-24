Smith Rowe’s goal earns Fulham point against United

Fulham 1 Smith Rowe (73′)

Man Utd 1

Yoro (58′)

Yoro (58′)



Emile Smith Rowe’s goal – his first touch after coming on as a substitute – earned Fulham a deserved point.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandez fired a first-half penalty over the bar and Leny Yoro put the visitors ahead 13 minutes into the second half.

But Marco Silva’s side hit back, with Smith Rowe prodding in Alex Iwobi’s cross.

Fulham will feel justice was done after falling behind to a controversial goal.

Former Brentford man Bryan Mbeumo delivered a corner from the right and Yoro’s header deflected in off Rodrigo Muniz.

Whites boss Silva was furious the goal was allowed to stand despite what seemed a foul on Calvin Bassey by Yoro in the area.

United’s first-half spot-kick was also controversial. It was awarded following a VAR check for a foul by Bassey on Mason Mount – but Luke Shaw seemed to similarly bundle Fulham striker Muniz to the ground yards away from the incident.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne (Wilson 62), Berge, Lukic, King (Smith Rowe 71), Sessegnon (Robinson 62), Muniz (Jimenez 71), Iwobi.

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Reed, Cairney, Traore.