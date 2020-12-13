Fulham v Liverpool line-ups: Mitrovic out, Lemina starts, Reds make two changes

Mario Lemina gets a starting place for Fulham for today’s tough assignment at Craven Cottage.

Lemina gets the nod in midfield ahead of Harrison Reed, who drops to the bench.







Aleksandar Mitrovic has picked up a knock and is not in the Whites’ matchday squad.

Alisson is back in goal for Liverpool, who are without the injured Diogo Jota.

The Reds make two changes from their recent win over Wolves, with Alisson replacing Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming back in for Neco Williams.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, De Cordova-Reid, Anguissa, Lemina, Robinson, Lookman, Loftus-Cheek, Cavaleiro.

Subs: Rodak, Kebano, Cairney, Ream, Reed, Bryan, Kamara.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, Cain, N Williams.







