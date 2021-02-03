Fulham v Leicester line-ups: Two Whites changes, Foxes stars miss out

Fulham boss Scott Parker makes two changes for tonight’s game, bringing in Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed.

It means Bobby Decordova-Reid and Mario Lemina both drop to the bench.







Leicester have injury problems and are without a number of players, including Jamie Vardy.

Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana are among those also out.

Fulham: Areola, Tete, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Mitrovic, Loftus-Cheek.

Subs: Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Onomah, Decordova-Reid.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Choudhury, Tielemans, Maddison, Perez, Barnez, Iheanacho.

Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Thomas, Fuchs, Mendy, Leshabela, Amartey, Albrighton, Under.







