Last-gasp own goal gives Fulham dramatic victory over Leeds

Fulham 1 Gudmundssson (OG, 90’+4) Leeds 0



An own goal in the final seconds by Gabriel Gudmundsson gave Fulham a dramatic victory over Leeds.

Gudmundsson, under little pressure, bizarrely planted a header from a Fulham corner past keeper Karl Darlow and into his own net.

It came at the end of a game of few chances.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin should have given Leeds a first-half lead but sent a free header straight at keeper Bernd Leno.

The visitors also went close when Sean Longstaff’s powerful strike clipped the top of the crossbar.

In the second half, Harry Wilson, playing against the club which tried to sign him on a deadline day, went close when his free-kick was superbly saved by Darlow, who also kept out a header from Rodrigo Muniz.

The breakthrough came from the resulting corner after Fulham’s record-signing Kevin, on as a substitute, had a curling effort pushed away by Darlow.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge (Cairney 84) Lukic, Wilson (Traore 60), King (Smith Rowe 60), Iwobi (Kevin 76), Muniz (Jimenez 84)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Robinson